E-car charging points called for in Rathdowney but Laois town will have to wait

Make provision for an electric charging unit in The Square, Rathdowney, proposed Chairman Cllr John King at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

He believed similar provision should be made for other towns in the area.

Acting Senior Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem, in a written response, said the Council was preparing a tender for the installation of electric vehicle charging points in Portlaoise.

After that, it would make similar provision for other towns.