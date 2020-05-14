REVEALED: The most popular makes of car on the road in Ireland
The most popular cars on the road in Ireland have been revealed in the Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics 2019.
The statistics published by the Department of Transport give a breakdown by county and make of all vehicles on the road in 2019.
It shows that the most popular make of private car on the road in Ireland is Toyota ahead of Volkswagen, Ford, Nissan and Hyundai.
At the end of 2019, there were 282,384 Toyotas on the road followed by Volkswagen with 264,906 Ford with 247,308, Nissan with 153,797 and Hyundai with 126,330.
Audi was sixth on the list with 112,504 cars on the road in Ireland followed by Opel with 100,314, Renault with 98,333, BMW with 96,273, Skoda with 95,379.
The full list of cars by make on the road in Ireland in 2019 was:
ALFA ROMEO - 2,527
ASTON MARTIN - 68
AUDI - 112,504
AUSTIN - 140
BENTLEY - 112
BMW - 96,273
CADILLAC - 9
CHEVROLET - 4,537
CHRYSLER - 789
CITROEN - 38,663
DACIA - 21,458
DAIHATSU - 1,914
DODGE - 156
DS - 120
FERRARI - 29
FIAT - 20,399
FORD - 247,308
HOLDEN - 7
HONDA - 43,997
HYUNDAI - 126,330
INFINITI - 51
ISUZU - 83
IVECO - 32
JAGUAR - 6,956
JEEP - 500
KIA - 68,130
KUBOTA - 65
LAMBORGHINI - 6
LANCIA - 12
LANDROVER - 12,393
LDV/DAF - 7
LEXUS - 11,857
LEYLAND – 22
LOTUS - 37
MASERATI - 174
MAZDA - 40,554
MERCEDES BENZ - 69,685
MG - 108
MINI - 14,667
MITSUBISHI - 17,191
MORGAN - 15
NISSAN - 153,797
OPEL - 100,314
PERODUA - 108
PEUGEOT - 77,931
PORSCHE - 1,339
PROTON - 11
RENAULT - 98,333
ROLLS ROYCE - 7
ROVER - 839
SAAB - 4,776
SEAT - 39,986
SKODA - 95,379
SMART - 549
SSANGYONG - 802
SUBARU - 3,445
SUZUKI - 24,166
TESLA - 629
TOYOTA - 282,384
VAUXHALL - 32,620
VOLKSWAGEN - 264,906
VOLVO - 32,182
OTHER MAKES - 268