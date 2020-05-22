Thousands of vehicles checked for speeding since 7am this morning, confirm gardaí

Since 7am this morning, gardaí and GoSafe speed vans have checked the speed of 22,500 vehicles as part of the 24-hour National Slow Down Day.

Of these, a total of 181 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

One of the speeds was 71km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R445 at Moore Abbey in Monasterevin.

The anti-speeding operation will continue until 7am tomorrow morning.

A Garda spokesperson added: "National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits."

Other speeds include:

• 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

• 124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin17 Dublin

• 92km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Piercetown Dunboyne Meath

• 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin 4 Dublin

• 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Ballinacurra Road Limerick Limerick

• 121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow

• 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary

• 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R750 Merrymeeting Rathnew Wicklow

• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

• 91km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Drumcaw Monaghan Monaghan