Road closure in Laois town set to last into next week

A busy road between Portlaoise and Mountmellick remains fully closed to traffic this week, with the closure to last into next week.

Laois County Council is carrying out road drainage works on the The L-2120 Acragar road in Mountmellick past the GAA club.

The road leads to the Ridge road and on to Portlaoise, popular with locals avoiding the N80. The works include resurfacing, and a reduction of the height of a crest where the road turns a corner, past the GAA pitch.

The closure began last Wednesday, June 17, and is to last until next Tuesday, June 30. Diversions are in place.

The following is the official notice.

Laois County Council wishes to advise of the intention & decision to close the following roads at the following location

Road: L-2120 Acragar, Mountmellick, Co. Laois

At point: South of Mountmellick GAA Club

ON and/or BETWEEN the following dates & times

17/06/2020 08.00Hrs and 30/06/2020 18.00Hrs

For the purposes of Road Drainage Works

Alternative routes are outlined on the attached map.

L-2120 Acragar