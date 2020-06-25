Warning about driving conditions following thunderstorms today
File Photo
Gardaí has warned motorists about braking distance on roads following the Met Eireann forecast of heavy thunderstorm conditions this afternoon and evening.
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunder Warning including 'seveere downpours' for the entire country for 4pm onwards.
Gardaí said: "It takes longer to stop on wet roads, and leave plenty of braking distance."
Met Eireann said heavy thunderstorms are expected to develop later on Thursday and Thursday night with some severe downpours, hail and spot flooding.
Forecasters said that due to the localised nature of thunderstorms, some parts of the country will remain dry.
The Status Yellow Warning is valid until 9am tomorrow morning.
Irish Weather Online experts said: