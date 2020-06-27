Ford 202 Sales Event has offers across range

Ahead of the arrival of the 202 registration plate in July, Ford has announced a wide range of offers aimed at tempting customers back into the showrooms following the long months of Covid19 lockdown.

Deals on offer include reductions on some of Ireland’s best-selling cars and vans, with the added bonus of:

Optional three month ‘peace of mind’ payment deferral

- 7 year warranty

- Savings of up to €2,250 on selected models

Low 4.9 percent APR

- “As our industry starts to reboot again after the unprecedented impact of the Covid19 restrictions, we have put in a place a suite of offers that will suit all types of car buyers”, said John Manning, Market Lead for Ford Ireland. “For anyone in the market for a new car, we hope Ford will be top of their list whether it is a compact SUV or large 7-seater they are looking for, or indeed, anything in between. And with our ‘peace of mind’ three month payment deferral, customers can get behind the wheel and not worry about monthly payments until the autumn”.

In addition to the ‘peace of mind’ payment deferral, 7 year warranty and low 4.9 percent APR, the Ford 202 Sales Event offers include reductions on highly specced versions of several of Ford’s most popular models including:

· Ford Fiesta with a saving of up to €500

- Ford EcoSport compact SUV with a saving of up to €2,000

- All New Ford Puma compact SUV with a saving of up to €1,500

· Ford Focus with a saving of up to €2,500

- All New Ford Kuga with a saving of up to €2,500

- Ford Mondeo with a saving of up to €1,500

The stylish and sporty All New Ford Kuga is a great example of the value to be had in the 202 Sales Event offers. Available with either diesel powertrain or a combined petrol and electric Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) format with SYNC 3, the latest version of Ford’s cutting-edge interactive entertainment and communications technology (incorporating touchscreen and satellite navigation), hands-free tailgate; halogen projector headlamps; cruise control with adjustable speed limiter – as part of the 202 Sales Event is priced from €30,858 for the 1.5 litre diesel while the 2.5 litre petrol PHEV option is available for just €2,575 more.

Manning added, “The new Kuga is our most advanced PHEV model ever and is the ideal vehicle for the environmentally-conscious customer who want a stylish and sporty model but may still be nervous about buying a full electric vehicle.

“ The Kuga PHEV expands the Ford hybrid vehicle line up that includes our Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (mHEV) Puma and Mondeo HEV and soon to arrive Fiesta mHEV and Focus mHEV .”

“The Ford 202 Sales Event offers also extends to our market-leading commercial vehicle range, Ireland’s favourite vans. #

“With reductions of up to €6,500 across the range including on Ireland’s most popular van, the award-winning Ford Transit.

“These deals also come with a five year warranty and low 3.9 percent APR,” concluded Manning.

For more information on the Ford 202 Sales Event which covers vehicles ordered before the end of June 2020 and registered during July, visit your local Ford dealer or go to ford.ie.