Mazda is offering home test drives

With the motoring industry implementing increased safety measures to protect customers, Mazda are raising such measures to new heights as the brand reduces travel requirements and contact for those looking to purchase a new vehicle.

In order to make the purchasing process safer and more convenient, Mazda are offering to bring demonstrator vehicles to your home to test drive and experience the award winning product range. The home test drive offering will be prioritised to the elderly, most at risk or less able to travel, but is open to anyone in the market for a new vehicle.

Vehicles will be thoroughly sanitised between test drives, and measures have been implemented for contactless handovers to minimise risk of possible contamination. For the majority of customers that will still visit the showrooms, the Mazda retail network have also been reinforced with the appropriate safety and hygiene measures.

To celebrate the return to business and 202 plate change, Mazda are offering customers exclusive tailored offers to suit the needs of the customer. Offers will be available on all models and grades and will be bespoke to each individual customer to ensure everyone receives great value on their new car purchase.

On offer will be the brands CX range of SUV vehicles and newly expanded range of Mazda M Hybrid models. The latest new generation models, Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 have been joined by the refreshed Mazda2 with part electrification to lower emissions and improve fuel economy.

Mazda believe the solution to minimising automobile pollution is one of matching the appropriate technology to the most relevant fuel source. As the majority of new vehicle sales still have an internal combustion engine, Mazda engineers have not taken the focus away from traditional propulsion mechanisms. In 2019 the revolutionary Skyactiv-X engine debuted, combining the benefits of both petrol and diesel technology in one. Paired with 24-volt lithium ion batteries, the latest Skyactiv technology allows for further CO2 emission reduction. This multi-solution approach will include a mixture of the most suitable and efficient powertrains with the introduction of the first fully-electric Mazda model in early 2021.

Managing director John Perry commented; “While the ingenuity of Mazda engineers have led to a breakthrough in internal combustion engine efficiency, this is just a part of our multi-solution approach to reducing harmful CO2, NOx emissions and improved fuel efficiency. Mazda will offer customers the choice of powertrain to suit their lifestyle best and have been very creative and honest in this approach. The Mazda M Hybrid range is growing and customers can experience our vehicles easier and safer than ever thanks to the Mazda Home Test Drive initiative being implemented by our dealer network.”

The latest Mazda range doesn’t compromise on sportiness either. The award winning Kodo design is complemented by a tradition of handling and driver comfort, with driving joy at the core of its mantra. Those in the market for a new vehicle can now sample the updated Mazda range more conveniently than ever before. The Mazda online vehicle configurator has recently been updated to create realistic customisation, so customers can build their vehicle exactly as they would like it from the comfort of their home.

To see full details of the Mazda Home Test Drive and Mazda range, visit www.mazda.ie/home-test-

drive. Call in to Boland Mazda Carlow to discuss what tailored 202 offer best matches your needs.