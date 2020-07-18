Peugeot's new 2008 has really grown up

The new Peugeot 2008 is a very important car for the PSA group as it is one of their most popular models.

The new 2020 model 2008 has a new more muscular style, new technical, mechanical and specification improvements and its grown in size so it offers more space inside than the old model. Four versions are available, Active, Allure, GT Line and GT.

My test car this week is the Allure 1.5 Blue HDI diesel. Prices for the new model start from €23,900 for the 1.2 Puretech petrol Active model.

So has it any street cred?

I love the new bold styling. The big front grill, wheel arch extensions, roof rails, angular kinks in the side panels and trendy alloy wheels as well as numerous other detail touches really do make the new 2008 look all the part of a compact SUV. Looks fantastic!

What's it like inside?

The generous glazed surfaces promise an airy, spacious larger interior than before. Inside the cabin drivers and passengers will find a modern contemporary design where everything works as it should. I’m not a fan of the rather fussy iCockpit digital instrumentation in particular the reverse sensing stylised rev counter.

The touchscreen works well and is intuitive and easy to use. Standard kit is comprehensive on the Allure model.

Highlights include 17” Salamanca diamond cut alloys, Leather effect seating, auto air conditioning, electric heated and power fold mirrors, park sensors front and rear, Visio park 180 colour reversing camera, electrochroamatic rear view mirror, Peugeot 3D i-Cockpit, auto emergency braking, Active Safety Brake, 4 USB’s and a modular boot floor as well as remote keyless start in addition to the usual electric windows and so forth.

The new 2008 seats four nicely but five at a squeeze. The boot is larger too at 434 litres. I am glad to report it houses a space saver spare wheel and not a useless compressor and a can of tyre sealant! All in all then a very nice package.

What's under the bonnet?

My test car was powered by the PSA group 1.5 litre Blue HDI diesel. It performs quite well and is mated to a smooth 6-speed manual gearbox.

Over some 650km it returned an average fuel consumption of 5.7 litres per 100km and road tax costs €180.00 per year so its an economical car to own.

It cruises happily all day at motorway speeds and is perky enough around town to satisfy most owners.

What's it like to drive?

Peugeot always made a good chassis and the new 2008 SUV is no different. It soaks up the bumps and undulations with ease, its smooth and comfortable on bad roads and proves quiet and refined on the motorway.

The handling is surefooted too though there is a degree of body roll when you push it on through the corners. Refinement levels are high with external noises well suppressed.

Verdict

Gripes first: I don’t like the over fussy iCockpit, Why is lane change assist the default mode? You need to switch it off after every start if you don’t want it! The engine can sound a bit gruff at times. Overall then I must say I like this funky new Peugeot 2008.

My lasting impressions are of a stylish well thought out car that offers that feeling of security with the greater ride height and of course a huge amount of flexibility, which is something many buyers want without having to buy a large car.

The new 2008 Allure HDi costs €27,850.