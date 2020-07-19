Emissions free with Opel Zafira-e Life

Opel continues the rapid electrification of its product portfolio in 2020, revealing details of the all-electric Zafira-e Life.

Stylish, fun to drive, with up to nine seats and available in three lengths, the flexible new Zafira-e Life offers emissions-free, silent travel with a choice of two battery ranges.

Fitted with a 75kWh lithium ion battery, the new Zafira-e Life boasts a range of up to 330kms (WLTP), whilst a 50kWh battery returns a range of up to 230km (WLTP).

The new Zafira-e Life will arrive in Ireland in late 2020. Prices and specifications will be announced closer to launch.

James Brooks, Managing Director at Leeson Motors, Opel Importer in Ireland, said,

“As the new flagship of our Zafira Life model range, the new emissions-free Zafira-e Life represents an extremely attractive offer to environmentally conscious private customers and business users alike.

“It is yet another excellent addition to our rapidly growing e-mobility line-up of all-electric and plug-in hybrid passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

“We very much look forward to our first deliveries towards the end of the year.”

With 100kW of power (136hp) and 260Nm of maximum torque from the electric propulsion system, the electronically controlled maximum speed of 130 km/h enables Autobahn cruising, while also maximising the electric range.

A sophisticated regenerative braking system recovers the energy produced under braking or deceleration, to further increase efficiency and range.

The batteries, covered by an eight-year / 160,000km warranty, consist of 18 and 27 modules respectively, packaged under the load compartment to ensure there is no compromises on luggage volume, whilst also lowering the centre of gravity, to return improved cornering and wind stability.

Using a 100kW DC charger, 80% charge is achieved in just 30 minutes for the 50kWh battery and in 45 minutes for the 75kWh battery.

With OpelConnect e-remote control functions, customers can use their smartphones to check the battery’s state-of-charge, or programme air conditioning and charging times.

Featuring a narrow turning circle from only 11.3m (length 1), a roof height of just 1.9m to allow multi-story car park access and two sensor-controlled side sliding doors that open electrically with a movement of the foot, the Zafira-e Life is extremely practical in urban settings.

A large tailgate, easy access for loading / unloading and removable rear seats, is married to huge luggage capacity of up to 4,500 litres, to satisfy the daily needs of both families and business users.

Leather upholstered, heated, electric seats with massage function and 48cm wide seat cushions add a touch of luxury, whilst passengers can also sit facing each other and enjoy increased legroom.

The new all-electric Opel MPV features numerous driver assistance systems, dependent on trim including a 180-degree rear view camera and colour head-up display displaying speed, distance to the preceding vehicle and navigation.

A camera and radar monitor the area in front of the vehicle.

The system recognises pedestrians crossing the road and can initiate an emergency braking manoeuver at speeds up to 30km/h.

Semi-adaptive cruise control adjusts the speed to that of the vehicle in front, automatically decelerates and reduces to 20km/h if necessary.

Lane-keeping assistance and driver alert warn drivers if they have spent too much time at the wheel and need a break.

High-beam assist, which automatically adjusts to high or low beam, switches on above 25 km/h.

The large touchscreen comes with Multimedia and Multimedia Navi infotainment. Both systems feature phone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A powerful sound system is available across all trim levels, with the top-of-the-range version boasting ten speakers.