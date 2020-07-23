202 period bringing hope for motoring industry

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) recently released their official new vehicle statistics.

New car registrations for the month of June declined 28.2% (1,011) when compared to June 2019 (1,408).

New car registrations year to date are down 34.5% (52,891) on the same period last year (80,758).

Light Commercials vehicles (LCV) were down 24.1% (568) compared to June last year (748) and year to date are down 30.9% (10,579).

HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are down 67.9% (101) in comparison to June 2019 (315). Year to date HGV's are down 32% (1,224).

Used car imports for June (4,264) seen a decrease of 47.1% on June 2019 (8,060). While year to date imports are down 57.1% (22,789) on 2019 (53,126).

Commenting on the registration figures Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said, “Clearly 2020 has been a very difficult year to date, with new car registrations down 34.5% year on year.

“The new 202-registration period brings some hope for the industry by providing an opportunity to increase sales.

“Consumers can see already the hugely varied and attractive new car offers.

“While pre-orders and enquiries are showing some positive signs, the lack of car hire and the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19 will see continuing downward pressure on new car demand.

“Going forward, recovery for the sector will be extremely challenging with both new car and commercial vehicle registrations at recession levels.

“Extension of Government supports beyond the current expiry dates will play an important role across all sectors, while for the motor industry changes in VRT that encourage motorists to trade up to a lower emitting car have the potential not only to protect local employment, but can also encourage renewal of the national vehicle fleet, which will play an important role in reducing emissions from transport. VRT reductions could help kick-start the industry, increase demand and increase the overall tax take.”