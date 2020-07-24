Suzuki introduces the new ACROSS

Suzuki has launched the new ACROSS, a robust and sporty SUV equipped with a sophisticated Plug-in Hybrid system and E-Four electronic 4x4, delivering uncompromising performance and efficiency with the capability and styling of a full-fledged modern SUV.

The ACROSS is the first model supplied from Toyota Motor Corporation under the collaborative business agreement between Toyota and Suzuki. Sales are set to start in Autumn of 2020 in Europe.

Highlights of the new ACROSS

Designed to stand out with a robust polygonal body that combines characteristic SUV toughness and a sporty front face featuring a large open grille.

Powered by a highly sophisticated Plug-in Hybrid system that delivers superior fuel efficiency and low CO₂ emissions, with quick response and smooth acceleration.

Equipped with the E-Four electronic 4x4 system, which ensures efficient and eﬀective 4x4 performance for confidence inspiring handling and control even in slippery conditions.

The bold and sporty design of the ACROSS conveys confidence from every angle.

Robust polygonal motifs across the body form a bold physique that is further highlighted by characteristic SUV wheel arch moldings, a sporty large open grille, and a bumper with a prominent silver under garnish that helps to express the car’s all-round capabilities.

Further key features include sophisticated LED headlamps with a bi-beam projector (combining low and high beams) and an LED DRL, and premium quality 19-inch alloy wheels with black gloss coating and a distinctive polished face.

The ACROSS is available in six different colours – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sensual Red Mica, Grey Metallic and Dark Blue Mica.

The interior environment of the ACROSS has been designed to evoke a sense of comfort, luxury and driving conﬁdence.

The well-crafted quality upholstery and accents throughout the vehicle are complemented by soft padding on the dashboard and door trims.

Further enhancing the driver and passenger experience is a 9-inch touchscreen display that works with Apple CarPlay for iPhone, Android Auto and MirrorLink for compatible smartphones.

While cabin space is designed for ample comfort in both the first and second rows, there has been no compromise in luggage space.

The large 490-litre1 luggage compartment provides plenty of space to store luggage for a wide range of lifestyles and purposes.

For added versatility, the right side of the luggage compartment is equipped with an electrical outlet and accessory socket.

The ACROSS is also equipped with an array of convenient storage spaces including driver’s and passenger’s side trays, centre tray, cupholders and a console box.

The Plug-in Hybrid system in the ACROSS provides unparalleled fuel economy and smooth acceleration, with CO₂ emissions of just 22g/km*2.

At the core of the Plug-in Hybrid system is a powerful front electric motor that delivers vigorous torque at low speeds and combines with a powerful 2.5-litre petrol engine for rapid acceleration at higher speeds.