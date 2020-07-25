Mazda CX-30, A cut above the competition

SUVs are now selling better than ever and this new Mazda CX-30 is a good example of why they have become so popular.

The new Mazda CX-30, is based on the floorpan of the Mazda3 and is their new offering in the compact SUV segment.

As SUVs have evolved manufacturers seem to have recognised that there is little point in placing great emphasis on their off-road ability and that it is better to concentrate on the appeal of an SUV from it’s versatility standpoint.

That has been reflected in how these cars are changing and the Mazda CX-30 also follows this trend.

This week I am testing the new Mazda CX-30 with the new SKYACTIV-X petrol engine in GT trim.

So Has It Got Street Cred?

This in my opinion is one of the best looking compact SUV’s on the market. It has that distinctive Mazda “face” sweeping lines, bulging wheel arches, gorgeous alloy wheels and as a result has real presence on the road. Its a cracker!

So What’s it like inside?

The cabin is equally impressive with clear logically laid out instruments, a very intuitive central 8.8” screen with a rotary controller and some handy shortcut buttons and multi-function steering wheel.

The high driving position gives an excellent view of the road ahead while the level of standard equipment is simply excellent.

As well as the usual electrics and safety features we have come to expect the new CX-30 GT has some lovely features worth highlighting such as Lane departure warning, Smart City Brake, parking sensors, auto wipers and lights, privacy glass, a fabulous BOSE sound system, Aux and USB ports, Bluetooth, Auto stop/Start, Keyless entry, a rear view camera and even a head-up display.

I love the light beige, black and brown multi tone leather upholstery too, it all feels very upmarket. The cabin of this new CX-30 is simply excellent and matches the top German marques.

What’s under the Bonnet?

Power comes from a very refined low emission new SKYACTIV-X petrol engine with mild hybrid technology which is mated to a manual 6-speed gearbox. This new engine claims to burn fuel more efficiently with Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI). Producing 180 PS Performance is good in every gear and due to its low emissions road tax is just €190.00

Over my weeks test it burned on average just 7.9 litres per 100km which frankly seemed a little higher than I expected. Overall though a nice new engine.

Will I enjoy driving it?

The new Mazda CX-30 is generally nicely set up with a decent level of ride comfort and solid safe handling. Noise levels are commendably low and the car generally feels pretty refined.

Accommodation is quite good for a compact SUV with reasonable head and legroom front and rear. Its a cosy four, five at a squeeze. The 430 litre boot is adequate for a car in this class.

So What Is The Final Verdict?

Overall then the new Mazda CX-30 SKYACTIV-X petrol is a real winner. I really like it.

This is a most attractive, beautifully styled, well built, superbly equipped and practical compact SUV.

Right now its my number one choice in the compact SUV segment because it feels a cut above the competition. I like that!

Prices start at €29,495 for the CX-30 2.0 litre. The 2.0 SKYACTIV-X starts at €31,915.