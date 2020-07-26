Opel offering smooth transition to electric

Opel Ireland has announced a collaboration with Energia, Ireland’s leading independent energy provider, in a bid to simplify the transition to electric vehicles for Irish consumers.

The partnership offers all eligible Opel customers a comprehensive Energia bundle when they purchase an electrified Opel vehicle including free installation of a smart domestic charger.

Significantly, customers will also benefit from a 20% discount off Energia’s 100% renewable energy supply, equating to up to 11,000 kilometres worth of free driving and fulfilling a truly sustainable, end-to-end eco-friendly mobility solution.

The partnership has been announced as the first deliveries of the all-new fully electric Corsa-e and the new Grandland X plug-in hybrids make their way to Opel Dealer showrooms this June.

The promotion is open to friends and family and sees the offer of a €750 Opel eco-booster towards the purchase of the all new Corsa-e or Grandland X PHEV models, for all existing Energia customers.

From vehicle range, to accessing charging points and availing of government grants, new adopters of electric vehicles face many questions and unknowns.

The Opel Ireland and Energia joint promotion brings to customers a one stop shop solution to e-mobility, with experts to hand to explain away any uncertainties.

James Brooks, Managing Director at Opel Ireland, said:

“The coming years are hugely important for Opel as we move to offer an electrified version of our entire range of passenger cars and light commercial models by 2024.

“We are very excited to partner with Energia, enabling our customers to experience all the benefits of owning an electric vehicle, in a seamless and most importantly, in a sustainable fashion.

“Customers simply visit their local Opel dealer, select their new electric or hybrid vehicle, check their SEAI grant eligibility and Energia will take care of the rest.”

Gary Ryan, Managing Director at Energia Group Customer Solutions said:

“Energia supplies around 25% of the island of Ireland’s total electricity requirements and 21% of total wind power, meeting the energy needs of over 250,000 homes and businesses.”

He continued: “We are proud to be a key enabler in the decarbonisation of transport on the island of Ireland and we are delighted to partner with Opel Ireland to offer motorists the ultimate, streamlined EV experience.

“For many, the opportunity to have a smart charging point installed in their home, that is powered from 100% renewable energy, will make this transition even more attractive.

“It will give consumers a clear choice about the energy they are using to power their electric cars and allow them to truly reduce their carbon footprint.

“This collaboration is an exciting one for consumers and we look forward to responding to increasing demand for EV vehicles in the coming years.”

The partnership between Energia and Opel Ireland marks another important step forward for both companies, as they both play their part in combating climate change and contribute towards Ireland’s Climate Action Plan, through the provision of green energy solutions and zero-emissions driving.