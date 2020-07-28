Busy road in Laois town begins four week closure today

A busy road in a Laois town has closed today for four weeks, with only local traffic permitted.

The closure is to facilitate a housing estate being built in Portarlington town.

The Ballymorris Road is closed from July 27 to August 21, Laois County Council's roads department has confirmed.

The Love Port Facebook page posted a notice on July 28.

"Ballymorris Road in Portarlington will be closed from today until 21 August from the Railway Bridge to the Ballymorris Road / Canal Road Crossroads to facilitate roadworks at the new social housing development. Local access only will be permitted. Please follow the divert signs".

There are 22 council houses under construction off Ballymorris Road.