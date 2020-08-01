Suzuki introduces the Ignis facelift

The Ignis has undergone a facelift, with renewed styling and powertrain.

While retaining the iconic design characteristics of the current model, the new Ignis further reinforces its unique position as the only ultra-compact SUV in the mark. It has a new front grille and bumpers, refined interior colours, and an efficiency-enhanced engine with expanded mild hybrid system capacity. It is now on sale in Ireland with UK sales commencing in the Autumn.

Since launching in 2016, the Ignis was chosen as a top three finalist in the 2017 World Urban Car awards and has continued to gain popularity. The new Ignis further builds on that iconic styling in a compact and functional package, increasing its appeal as a playful yet practical proposition in the market.

New Ignis highlights

Distinctive exterior design features including a Suzuki’s characteristic 5-spoke front grille and front and rear bumpers with silver under garnishes further accentuate the car’s SUV character and uniqueness.

New interior accent colours - Lazuli Medium Blue Pearl and Medium Grey Metallic – and a boldly designed instrument panel improve the stylish urban taste of the interior.

A new K12D 1.2 DUALJET engine and mild hybrid system with significantly enlarged 10Ah lithium-ion battery capacity, offers enhanced fuel efficiency, and is now available with a CVT option.

Exterior and interior styling updates

rained with Suzuki’s design heritage, including a slit-like C-pillar, blacked out A- and B- pillar, fender garnish, and clamshell bonnet, the Ignis utilises a simple design with a familiar, lovable expression, characterised by its unique headlights, black extended wheel arches, and robust shoulders.

The facelift model retains these iconic features, while adding a new Suzuki SUV-style 5-spoke front grille, along with front and rear bumpers featuring trapezoid shape silver under garnishes, amplifying the overall SUV character and uniqueness.

Complementing the characteristic styling of the exterior, the interior of the Ignis was designed with futuristic urban styling and sweeping horizontal lines that convey breadth and a feeling of space.

This stylish urban taste has been further enhanced in the facelift model, with new gunmetal grey or blue accents matched to grey or blue seat upholsteries.

The instrument panel, featuring a newly designed meter cluster, has been updated with a contrast of black and white that is simple in composition but leaves a bold impression.

The Ignis is available in eleven single-tone and seven two-tone colours, including three new shades – Caravan Ivory Pearl Metallic, Rush Yellow Metallic, Tough Khaki Pearl Metallic.

Advanced fuel efficiency

K12D 1.2 DUALJET engine

The updated K12D 1.2 DUALJET engine powering the new Ignis features a new dual injection system and offers both powerful response and high fuel efficiency. This high-level balance is made possible through advances that include an electric intake VVT (variable valve timing), a variable displacement oil pump and electric piston cooling jets.

Enhanced mild hybrid system

Fuel efficiency is further enhanced when paired with the mild hybrid system powered by a lithium-ion battery with capacity that has been expanded from 3Ah to 10Ah.

The mild hybrid system converts kinetic energy generated during deceleration into electric energy which is charged to the lithium-ion battery and used by an electric motor function to assist the engine when accelerating for higher fuel efficiency.