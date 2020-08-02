Toyota introduces its new brand design with a reworked version of the brand logo and typography. It signals a new era for Toyota, as the brand continues to work relentlessly towards a better future for all.

The new visual identity is driven by simplification.

With a clear, coherent visual identity it allows Toyota to demonstrate its progressive, innovative thinking, and highlights its premium quality while being accessible to everyone.

This new brand identity is mobile-ready and optimised for a digital audience.

Toyota’s new brand logo distils its emblem to a simple 2-D design, losing the Toyota wordmark, as the emblem itself is well-known across Ireland and Europe.

The design communicates simplicity, transparency and modernity and is perfectly adapted to the digital space but equally effective in the physical world.

The new logo will be gradually applied across all communication touchpoints, while the current logo will still be used for the vehicles.

The new visual identity comes with a new bespoke typography, Toyota Type, multi-purposed for both on-line and off-line environments and enabling open and engaging customer relationships.

It marks a step-up in digital readiness as Toyota expands its online offerings with the recently launched Virtual Showroom across the Toyota Ireland and dealer websites.

The new brand design speaks to Toyota’s motoring leadership, and with more than 20 years of research and investment in hybrid technology, Toyota Ireland has been long established as a market leader within the motoring and sustainability space.

As part of the Toyota brand promise, ‘Built for a Better World’, Toyota not only possesses the world’s most efficient range of sustainable self-charging hybrid electric vehicles but has also committed to the future with developments in hydrogen fuel cell technology and beyond with the development of a manned lunar rover.

Steve Tormey, Toyota Ireland Chief Executive said,

“At Toyota, we are extremely proud of our innovation heritage and have been the leaders in the move towards electrified motoring, through the development of self-charging hybrid electric technology, for over 20 years.

“This rebrand is very much representative of the Kaizen principles of constant improvement that are an essential part of our DNA.

“Our new logo and brand aesthetic will serve to connect better with our customers across all our communications touchpoints, and signal a new era as we move closer towards fulfilling our mission to create a better future for generations to come and deliver upon our Built for A Better World brand promise.”