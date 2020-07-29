Big traffic delays reported on the old Dublin Road as gas network upgrade takes place

Big traffic delays have been reported on the old Dublin Road in Portlaoise as work by Gas Networks Ireland to upgrade the town's gas supply network takes place.

Traffic was reportedly backed up from the Kilminchy roundabout back to the Killeshin Hotel today (Wednesday, July 29).

A stop-go system is in place to facilitate the work.

Work commenced on Thursday, July 23 on the old Dublin road on the stretch east of the Kilminchy Roundabout.

The company says the work will be carried out on the R445 to Kilminchy roundabout for two weeks between 8am and 6pm.

Gas Networks Ireland, which has 9,000 customers in Laois, has apologised for any inconvenience caused during this work.

Gas Networks Ireland explained what the work was and the reason for doing it to the Leinster Express.

"Gas Networks Ireland has recently commenced maintenance works in Portlaoise to reinforce over 4km of gas mains. These improvements will ensure that the gas infrastructure is future-proofed and robust enough to help facilitate the anticipated economic growth in the area, as well as ensuring that County Laois’ 9,000 existing gas customers will continue to have adequate gas pressure in their homes and businesses," said the company.