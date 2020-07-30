Nabbed: Fines for Laois drivers parking illegally in disabled spaces

Several Laois motorists were caught and fined by Gardaí yesterday for parking in disabled parking bays, even though there were empty parking spaces nearby.

The offences took place on Wednesday, July 29, with a photo taken by Gardaí of one car parked in Lyster Square in Portlaoise. The parking offence carries an automatic fine of €150.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today issued a number of fixed charge notices to drivers and owners of cars illegally Parked in Disabled Bays with no disabled parking permits displayed. Gardai observed plenty of available on street parking nearby to these spaces," the Laois Offaly Garda Facebook page posted.

They ask the public to leave spaces free for those who need them.

"In these times it's more important than ever to be considerate and keep these spaces free for the people who genuinely rely on them. #GardaMobility #LaoisRPU #StaySafe #NoExcuses #BeKind #OperationEnable ♿"

