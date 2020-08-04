Prepare for a road closure and diversion on the N80 in Laois

The busy N80 road from Carlow to Laois will be closed for the day this Wednesday, August 5.

Drivers are to be sent on a diversion route through Athy town, adding some 9km to their journey.

The road will be closed for resurfacing roadworks at a scenic hillside accident blackspot beside Oughaval woods outside Stradbally.

The closure is in place from 8am to 6pm, Laois County Council has notified.