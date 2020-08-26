Train service from Laois station to Limerick to reopen

The Limerick to Ballybrophy, Laois train service is being reopened, announced by the Green Party this Wednesday August 26.

It will consist of four services a day, stopping at stations in Limerick and North Tipperary: Castleconnell, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan and Roscrea.

Green Party TDs today announced the re-opening of the Limerick-Ballybrophy service as well as the Limerick-Waterford rail line.

Green Party representatives Marc O Cathasaigh, TD for Waterford, and Brian Leddin, TD for Limerick City, welcomed the re-opening of the Limerick-Waterford rail line starting on Monday August 31.

“I welcome the re-opening of the Limerick-Waterford service, as well as the Limerick-Ballybrophy service”, said Brian Leddin. “We will work with Iarnród Éireann and Minister Ryan to increase the quality, frequency and speed of services on this line, and connection with services to Galway, to increase the economic and social impact of these lines on the regional economy”.

The Limerick-Waterford service consists of a morning and evening service each way between Waterford and Limerick serving stations in South Tipperary: Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary, changing trains at Limerick Junction.

“Links between our regional cities are critical to achieve balanced regional development and these cities growth. Brian and I have been working closely with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to make sure that this service got reinstated. We now need to work on making the service more attractive for users travelling between the two cities and intermediate towns”, said Marc O Cathasaigh.