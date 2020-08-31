Laois gets €1.2 million for flood prevention, footpaths and cycle lanes

Laois has received almost €1.2 million for flood prevention roadworks, new paths and cycle lanes, with most of it going to Portarlington and to the recent temporary pedestrianisation of Portlaoise Main Street.

The money is announced under the Government’s July Stimulus Funding. €929,000 is for Active Travel Measures Allocations. Another €267,000 is for Climate Change Measures on eight Laois roads. See full list below.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming TD welcomed the €1,196,000 this Monday August 31.

"This is a good new initiative and a large portion of the fund will go towards the provision of temporary pedestrianisation of Main Street, Portlaoise and also on substantial works on the Main Street in Portarlington.

"Funding under the Climate Change Adaptation goes towards projects at Keyes Cross and Hophall Portlaoise, works in Inchacooley Portarlington and works at Stradbally, Ballyfin, Graiguecullen and Spink.

"All of these projects were submitted to the Government Departments and it is good that funding has been approved to allow Laois County Council to immediately proceed with these projects which will be very beneficial in the various areas," Deputy Fleming said.

Active Travel Measures Allocations

Main Street and nearby streets in Portlaoise: €375,000 to optimise the footpath widths, give temporary pedestrianisation of Main Street during high footfall and to change the direction of Railway Street.

Portarlington Main Street: €354,000 to resurface footpaths.

Portarlington town: €120,000 to upgrade cycle lanes to schools, provide more bicycle parking, traffic calming ramps in Railway Mews, St Brigid's Square, the access road to Lough Gate off Lea Road, and Droughill. Fix paths and railings on Main Street.

Portarlington: €80,000 for a Canal Road footpath and cycle lane between the new boys school and the Lea Road.

Climate Change Adaptation funds for Laois:

Sandy Lane Mountmellick: €50,000 for flood prevention.

Ballyfin Village: €50,000 to replace road drainage infrastructure.

Keyes Cross Portlaoise: €45,000 for new drainage pipes to divert flood waters.

Inchacooley: €45,000 for flood prevention works.

Rathmore Road, Stradbally: €35,000 for flood prevention works.

Hophall, Portlaoise: €17,000 to repair a culvert drain that is causing a regional road to subside.

Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen: €15,000 to alter the height of the road and prevent floods and road closures.

Spink Graiguenahown: €10,000 for new drainage pipes to prevent rainwater running downhill into a house.