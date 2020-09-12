Opel Ireland sponsors Claire Byrne show

Opel Ireland has been announced as the new sponsor of the RTE Radio 1 Today with Claire Byrne show, from Monday 7th September.

The mid-morning show will feature stories of the day, sharp analysis and features.

Opel Ireland's sponsorship of the show coincides with the introduction of a whole host of new Opel passenger car and light commercial vehicle models that will arrive on the Irish market within the next 6 months, together with the rapid electrification of the Opel range and the unveiling of a strong, new exterior and interior visual identity for the brand.

Emma Toner, Marketing Director at Leeson Motors, Opel Importer in Ireland said,

“It's a hugely exciting time for the Opel brand and our Dealers.

“With new models such as the electric Corsa-e and Grandland X plug-in hybrid just landed, a new electric Zafira Life and Vivara commercial vehicle on the way, the recent unveiling of the exciting new Mokka together with the reveal of the new Opel Vizor front face identity and the new Opel Pure Panel interior, and many more new product launch announcements to come in the next month, there is no doubt, the rejuvenation of the German brand is gathering momentum.

“With so much to shout about, our sponsorship of the Today with Claire Byrne show is the perfect platform on which to build awareness of this exciting Opel brand journey.”

She continued: “Claire Byrne's professionalism, integrity and tenacity throughout her broadcasting career has attracted audiences across Ireland.

“With such high listenership and public engagement, the Opel brand and its diverse new model range will undoubtedly gain further traction in the marketplace from this new sponsorship.”

The 12-month sponsorship consists of 6 x10" sponsor credited stings per day and 7 x sponsor credited promos across the RTÉ Radio 1 schedule per week, as well as homepage and podcast sponsorship. The sponsorship deal was brokered by Mediacom.

Graham Curtis, Account Director, MediaCom said: "Radio is a key media channel for Opel Ireland to reach their core audience.

“With this primetime sponsorship on RTÉ Radio 1, Opel Ireland will connect with their target audience at an even greater scale than before, while also building trust and credibility of the brand through partnering with Claire Byrne, a credible Irish voice.”