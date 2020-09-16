Gardaí to direct traffic as Portlaoise set for tailbacks over roundabout closure

Be prepared for extra long traffic tailbacks in Portlaoise tomorrow, when a busy roundabout is closed for the day.

The Rockview Roundabout on the Mountrath road near Portlaoise College is undergoing a €250,000 rebuild, with temporary traffic lights already in place since August and set to last until later this month. Read more here

However the junction will close altogether this Thursday September 17, and Laois County Council is expecting this to cause "considerable inconvenience" to motorists.

They are drafting in Gardaí to direct traffic around the town for the day.

Portlaoise Town Manager Simon Walton gave notice of the closure to councillors at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting this Wednesday September 16.

"In acknowledging your comments regarding delays, the timing and inconvenience, as Cllr Dwane has said, you can't make an omelette without breaking eggs. Tomorrow there are resurfacing works to be done. There is a notice given for road closures to facilitate the resurfacing, there will be considerable inconvenience while these necessary works are undertaken.

"Once the surfacing has gone in, the back will be broken on it. There will just be temporary lights for another week or so," Mr Walton said.

"Gardai will be at junctions likely to be oversubscribed," he said.

Cllr Willie Aird had praised the long awaited improvement works but said it is causing "huge queues" of traffic, and said people are complaining that it was timed as children returned to school.

Cllrs Caroline Dwane Stanley and Catherine Fitzgerald had praised the works which are awaited for the past 15 years.

Mr Walton added that due to Covid-19 delays this year, they only have six months to do nine months of work or they will lose some of the €27 million roads budget for 2020.

"The problem is, if the money is not spent it's lost," he said.