Drivers to be extra cautious for schools

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are advising drivers to take extra care when using the roads now that national and secondary schools have reopened.

There is a significant increase in school-going traffic and drivers will have noticed a rise in the number of children using ‘active modes’ of transport such as cycling or walking to get to school.

Drivers need to slow down and allow at least 1m overtaking distance when passing cyclists in speed zones up to 50km/h and at least 1.5m when passing in speed zones above 50km/h.

There is an increase in the number of school buses on the road too and drivers need to slow down, and stop if necessary, when buses are pulling in to pick up or drop children off.

Drivers need to slow down in the vicinity of schools and obey the instructions of school wardens, who they may not be used to seeing on the road.

One local project that is using ‘active modes’ of transport to get children to school is the ‘Galway Cycle Bus’, Knocknacarrra, Co. Galway.

The ‘Galway Cycle Bus’ project won an RSA Leading Light in Road Safety Award for Sustainable Travel in 2019 for their innovative and sustainable way of getting to school.

Originally set up by Alan Curran in September 2018, the Galway Cycle Bus operates two routes with separate starting points and several intermediate stops where children and parents can join the cycling bus and cycle safely in convoy, before reaching their final destinations at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh and Knocknacarra National School.

Commenting on this year’s back-to-school campaign, Ms. Hildegarde Naughton TD, Minister of State for International and Road Transport and Logistics said,

“Now that the schools have reopened it is vitally important that we look out for our children on the roads.

“Drivers need to adjust both their mindset and driving behaviour accordingly.”

Referring to the reopening of schools, Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson, Road Safety Authority said, “The roads are busier now as children have returned to school so we want to remind road users to be extra vigilant and on guard to any potential hazards.

“We anticipate an increase in children walking or cycling to school this year and expect to see more innovative schemes introduced like the Galway Cycle Bus taking to the roads.

“Parents who have children walking or cycling to school should ensure they practice safe walking and cycling habits by wearing a high-visibility vest and a properly fitted safety helmet.

“Their bikes should be equipped with a bell, lights and reflectors. I would encourage drivers and parents alike to visit the RSA website where we have plenty of resources to help get our children back to school safely.”

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, An Garda Síochána commented,

“We would appeal to drivers to be extra careful as we adjust to increased traffic volumes and changed road layouts as children return to school.

“It is important that drivers are not distracted and should be aware of pedestrians and cyclists, driving at safe speeds and allowing safe passing distances.

“We all need to adjust our behaviour according to road conditions and the environment. We would ask parents to remind their children to take care on the journey to and from school.

“All drivers should ensure children are properly restrained by either wearing a seatbelt or using the appropriate child car seat.

“We remind all parents dropping children off at school to do it safely, please park safely, do not double park, do not park in cycle lanes and do not allow children to alight from a vehicle while in traffic.

“It is important that areas around schools are safe for all children.”