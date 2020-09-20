The new Audi Q2 is in top form

Four years ago, Audi put a trendsetter on the road with the Q2, and it was a huge success.

Now the compact SUV is showcasing its progressive character even more clearly – with an even more striking profile with new headlights on the outside and additional Audi connect services and driver assist systems on the inside.

A real eye-catcher, the Audi Q2 is even more fun to drive.

The principle of polygons: the exterior design

The Audi Q2 is a robust all-rounder for everyday use and leisure whose character is reflected in its body line: sporty, elongated, and powerful at the same time, and the corners and edges give the compact SUV a confident appearance.

As a result of its revision, the Q2 has become a few millimetres longer, now measuring 4.21 metres, while the width (1.79 metres) and height (1.54 metres) have remained the same.

The drag coefficient of 0.31 (with sport suspension) is a top-of-the-range value in the segment.

The designers have now applied the motif of the polygon, which already characterised the front and shoulder line, to the rear end as well.

The bumper has an integrated diffuser insert with large five-sided polygons. The front has also been modified, with the surfaces below the headlights emerging in a more striking manner.

The octagonal Singleframe is slightly lower, making the front section appear wider. Its insert also interprets the polygon motif.

The SE and S line equipment lines feature narrow slits between the radiator grille and the hood that are reminiscent of the Audi Sport quattro, an icon of the brand.

The large implied air inlets also appear even more expressive, especially in the S line.

Upon the customer’s request: LED or Matrix LED headlights

LED headlights now come as standard in the Audi Q2, and Matrix LED headlights are available as an option. Seven individual LEDs seated in a shared module produce an intelligently controlled high beam light.

It always illuminates the road as brightly as possible without blinding other road users.

Ten light-emitting diodes installed behind rhomboid optical components generate the daytime running light, while seven further LEDs generate the dynamic turn signal light in addition.

If the Matrix LED headlights are on board, the dynamic turn signal comes as standard at the rear end. In addition, the headlights and rear lights draw attention to the new Q2 with light sequencing when the car is locked and unlocked.

The colour palette of the compact SUV contains five new colours: Apple green is celebrating its premiere with Audi, and Manhattan grey, Navarra blue, arrow grey, and turbo blue are new with the Q2.

The blades on the C-pillars are painted in vehicle colour or kept in black, grey, and silver shades, depending on the equipment line. There is a choice of two versions for the attachments in the lower section of the body: Manhattan grey in the SE, and vehicle colour in the S line.

Interior and equipment

The spacious interior of the Audi Q2 accommodates five passengers.

The interior design echoes the taut design language of their exterior. The air vents and the gear lever knob, or selector lever of the S tronic, have a new look.

With the optional ambient lighting package plus, the trim strip on the instrument panel and the knee pads on the centre console feature elegant backlighting.

The optional equipment is bundled into packages, as this provides a better overview of the extensive range during configuration.

Whether it is climate control, comfort, function, interior, infotainment, or assist systems: All packages have been compiled such that they accommodate the customers’ wishes.

Audi will roll out this strategy in all model series in the future and adjust them to the respective preferences.

The optional equipment of the Q2 includes sport seats with pronounced side bolsters, a height-adjustable front passenger seat, two-zone automatic air conditioning, and auxiliary heating.

The luggage compartment of the compact SUV can handle an unchanged 405 litres, expanding to 1,050 litres when the rear seat backs are folded down. A power tailgate and a trailer hitch are available as options.

Digital world: operation, displays, infotainment, and Audi connect

The range in terms of operation and displays is also structured in several levels. It extends from an analog instrument cluster and the MMI radio plus with DAB+ to the Audi virtual cockpit with a 12.3-inch diagonal and MMI navigation plus with an 8.3-inch display.

It is operated via a rotary pushbutton on the centre tunnel console (MMI touch) or via a natural language voice control system.

Modules such as the Audi phone box in two versions – with and without a charging function – round off the hardware program.

MMI navigation plus includes an LTE module for fast data transmission and a Wi-Fi hotspot, which the passengers can use to connect their mobile devices.

The top infotainment system introduces the Audi connect services into the Q2, including online traffic information.

The services of Audi connect emergency call & service and Audi connect remote and control are new additions - allowing the owner to lock the vehicle remotely or check the fuel fill level and range.

To do this, the owner can use the free myAudi app on their smartphone. Customers who wish to deactivate the transfer of data can activate the new privacy mode in the MMI system.

Five powerful drives: three TFSI and one TDI engine

The Audi Q2 is being launched with a powerful petrol engine: The 1.5 TFSI outputs 110 kW (150 PS) and produces 250 Nm (184.4 lb-ft) of torque.

In the NEDC cycle, the refined four-cylinder engine consumes just 5.4–5.1 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres (43.6–46.1 US mpg), corresponding to CO2 emissions of 124–116 grams of CO2 per kilometre (199.6–186.7 g/mi).

At low loads and engine speeds, its efficiency system, cylinder on demand (COD), temporarily deactivates the second and third cylinders.

Further TDI and TFSI engines will be added before the end of the year. All engines comply with the new Euro 6 AP emission standard, and the twin dosing technology of the diesel engines minimises the NOx emissions.

Two SCR catalytic converters work together here: One is located directly behind the engine and the other is installed in the vehicle floor. They cover different operating situations and complement each other’s effects.

The Q2 with the 1.5 TFSI engine rolls off the assembly line with a manual six-speed transmission as standard, with the seven-speed S tronic available as an option.

The base character of the Q2: sporty and agile

Even with the standard trim, the compact Q2 is an agile SUV.

Progressive steering, which becomes increasingly direct as the steering movement increases, comes as standard. It increases the handling and vehicle dynamics while manoeuvring and on winding roads.

The range of wheels and tyres starts with the 17-inch and 215/55 formats. Topping the range are 19-inch wheels from Audi Sport with 235/40 tyres.

Three new rim designs complete the offering. With nearly 15 centimetres of ground clearance, the Audi Q2 also does well on light off-road terrain, and the ESC stabilisation control has an integrated off-road mode.

From the full-size class: the driver assist systems

The assist systems for the Q2 come directly from the full-size class.

Audi pre sense front system uses radar to observe the area in front of the car in order to avoid accidents or reduce their severity.

The lane departure warning is also included as standard. The optional systems are subdivided into the “Drive,” “Safety,” and “Park” packages.

The assist package Park includes a reversing camera and the parking system plus. The park assist, which can steer the car into and out of parking spaces automatically, is available as an upgrade.

The assist package Safety includes the side assist, rear cross-traffic assist, and the Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense rear systems.

The assist package Drive includes a new high-end system, the adaptive cruise assist, which is available in combination with MMI navigation plus, the Audi virtual cockpit, and S tronic. In many situations, the driver has the option of letting this system largely take over the tasks of accelerating, decelerating, and steering within the lane.

In order to maintain lateral guidance, the driver need only gently touch the capacitive steering wheel, which is part of the system, to prove that they are paying attention.

The adaptive cruise assist operates across the entire speed range. In combination with the camera-based traffic sign recognition, it causes the car to decelerate automatically in certain situations, for example when approaching town signs.

The Q2 accelerates as soon as a higher speed is permitted again. The Audi Q2 will arrive in authorised Audi dealerships in Q4 2020 with additional pricing details to be announced closer to the time.