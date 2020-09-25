Electric car chargers wanted in Scarecrow festival village in Laois

An electric car charging point has been requested for Durrow village in Laois, home to the scarecrow festival.

It is the way forward to fight climate change, believes local councillor Ollie Clooney.

“If we are serious about climate change, we have to have these in place in every village. If you’re four miles away it’s no good to you,” he said.

He requested the charging point in a motion to the September meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District.

Cllr James Kelly seconded and gave news about new E-car chargers for Portlaoise, from the previous week’s meeting of the Climate and Community Strategic Policy Committee (SPC).

“It is hoped to install 20 in Portlaoise as the major town in Laois, in clusters of four. I’d suggest two instead of one in Durrow. There can be a waiting time of an hour or two. I know after Portlaoise it’s going to be rolled out to towns and villages. For Mountrath with it’s digital hub they are very important for our carbon footprint,” he said.

Cllr John King from Rathdowney is also a supporter of E-car chargers and is also on the same SPC.

“We as a council, if we are going to take a line with climate change, this will entice people to change and purchase electric cars. We have to do our bit,” he said.

“Thanks for your support. The more the better. We don’t want to see a row or a stand-off. We all need these,” said Cllr Clooney.

The council’s reply was from roads engineer Farhan Nasiem.

“LCC is in the process of appointing a contractor for installation and maintenance of Electric vehicle charging points in Laois.

"In phase one they will be installed in Portlaoise funded by URDF. LCC plans to roll out Phase two next year to other towns in the county subject to funding being available,” he said.