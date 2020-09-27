pedestrian crossing sought for Laois secondary school

A rapidly growing Laois secondary school that uses two buildings on either side of a busy town centre road is waiting for a pedestrian crossing.

Coláiste Dhun Masc on Tower Hill in Portlaoise opened in 2017 and has grown from 40 to 320 pupils, with a new building planned in Aghnaharna. The LOETB run school presently occupies both the former tech and the Further Education centre.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley says that all of the pupils use both buildings, crossing the road daily.

“It was mayhem when the school opened. There are 30 staff there too, and buses park on the side of the road. It is causing huge difficulties. A child had a near miss on Monday September 7. Even before they got the use of the second building it was a very busy area,” she said.

The Town Manager Simon Walton said that the crossing was to be in place by September. It is now promised by the end of the year.

In the meantime he has offered to arrange for an informal crossing point that motorists can recognise.

“Time is of the essence,” Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

The crossing is going in as part of another scheme on the road, engineer Wes Wilkinson explained.

A design is completed for the full project and is currently out for review, with feedback welcomed on it. The works are to be completed by the end of 2020.