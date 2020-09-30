A Laois roundabout that isn't a roundabout to get pedestrian crossing

The only roundabout that 'you don't go around' in a Laois town is to get a pedestrian crossing to make it easier for locals to cross safely.

A pedestrian crossing is going to be installed in the busy Mountrath town centre square, Laois County Council has confirmed.

However, the crossing will initially just be painted on the road this year to be followed in the future by a full pedestrian crossing.

Cllr James Kelly tabled a motion to the September meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District asking Laois County Council to install the crossing.

He said it will improve road safety for all.

“The roundabout there is the only one I know that you don’t go around it. People there have to make two crossings to get from one side to the other. It would make a big difference for people and for businesses on the other side,” he said.

The reply from engineer Edmond Kenny is that as an initial stage, a marked crossing will be installed this year “to improve accessibility for users of all ages and abilities”.