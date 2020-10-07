Work starts on new pedestrian crossing at accident blackspot in Laois town

Work begins today to install a new pedestrian crossing at an accident blackspot in Mountmellick, Laois.

The crossing is going in on the R423 Portarlington road beside Turley's Pub and Bay View housing estate.

It is beside the T- junction where last December 26 a car sped straight through it into a house, smashing two cars and the front of the house. See image below.

It struck like a grenade,” owner Betty Buggy told the Leinster Express. It was the third time in recent years that their house had been hit by a vehicle. Read their story here.

Laois County Council has announced that there will be temporary traffic lights while works take place.

It will last from Wednesday October 7 until Wednesday October 21.