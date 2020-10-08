Gardaí alter Covid-19 checkpoint on busy N7 commuter route

Gardaí have changed the Covid-19 checkpoint plan on the busy N7 three lane road that serves Dublin.

From 7am this morning, 8th October 2020, alterations have been introduced to two specific designated checkpoints on the N7 (Junction 6) and M2 (Junction 2) only.

Gardaá say a new traffic layout has been introduced at these checkpoints which provides a dedicated HGV only lane to minimise delay or disruption to business distribution. Signage will be in place prior to reaching the checkpoints and the right-hand lane (lane 3) will be available for HGVs only.

"We would ask all motorists to follow the signage and that HGV drivers reduce their speed as they approach the Garda checkpoints as they still may be required to stop," say Gardaí.

The AA reported 8km tailback on the road on Wednesday but delays were not reported on Thursday.

Travel restrictions are now in place across the country as part of Level 3 Covid-19 plan.

It requires that until Tuesday, October 27, you should stay within your county, except to travel for essential work, education or medical reasons, or to provide vital care for a family member.