Man arrested after truck hit railway bridge in Laois

A man who was disqualified from driving has hit a railway bridge with a truck in Laois.

The driver was then arrested by Laois Gardaí.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon October 9, on the road between Abbeyleix and Mountrath.

Laois Gardaí issued a report and photograph showing the smashed up trailer of the truck.

The bridge is 3.83 metres (12ft 6") high.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit this afternoon attended a bridge strike on the R430 between Abbeyleix and Mountrath.

"The Garda Mobility Mobility App revealed at the scene that the driver was disqualified from driving. Driver arrested and charged before the courts," the Gardaí reported.