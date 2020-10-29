First of all lets be clear about this car. Few will buy it instead of a conventional SUV.

The Mitsubishi L200 Pickup is a workhorse. Offering a large flatbed load area with cover and four seats crew cab style.

This latest version falls into the one-tonne pickup class with pickups such as Nissan Navara, Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux being its main rivals.

Mitsubishi have upgraded this L200 with new engines, a new bold style and some added kit.

So has it any street cred?

In my opinion this is the most distinctive and best looking of he current crop of crew cab pickups. The new bold front end looks great and as far as these workhorses go its a fine looking machine.

What’s it like inside?

While the materials have improved the overall interior design does now feel a bit dated inside. Quality is good though and standard kit is comprehensive with plenty of comfort and safety features as standard.

There are three trim lives to choose from, Business, Intense, and Instyle with either a 6-speed manual or auto gearbox.

Its quite roomy in both the front and rear with comfortable leather clad seats.

The load area is accessed via a drop down tail gate and a lift up cover. Its well finished with protective plastic and can be easily washed out. My test car came with a tow bar and I had the opportunity to hook it up to my daughters horse box. It got plenty of pulling power and proved a worthy workhorse (forgive the pun).

Under the bonnet?

All models are powered by a 2.2 DiD diesel power plant producing 150 bhp and some 400NM of torque. My test car was the auto version.

Though this is a new engine it sounds pretty agricultural on start up but once warm settles down to a more acceptable engine note.

Progress is sedate. This engine feels like it could use a bit more power when accelerating but once on the go its fine.

Road tax is €333.00 fo the year. It like a deep of diesel and I found it burning 8.9 litres per 100km over my weeks road test.

Will I enjoy driving it?

The Mitsubishi L200 is not a vehicle you purchase if seeking a rewarding driving experience. Indeed neither are its main rivals! The steering is ponderous requiring more turns lock to lock than you are used to in any SUV for example. The ride is ok but gets quite bouncy (its still has leaf springs as part of the rear suspension set up) if on a poor road with no load in the back. After all this is designed to carry heavy loads and that it does very well indeed.

Mitsubishis Super Select 4WD system is excellent! For road use 2H (two wheel drive high) is fine. If you need to cross a muddy field then a simple twist of the selector engages 4WD and a further twist engages the centre locking differential for really tricky off road work. Then simple button push’s can engage Gravel, MUD or Snow mode. Tried it off road and its a very capable vehicle indeed.

Verdict

The range starts with the L200 Double cab manual “Business” model costing €35,000.

The Intense Auto version on test here costs €41,935. Overall then the new Mitsubishi L200 is a a very capable workhorse. Its a great load lugger, a capable towing vehicle and a real master off road. In addition the cabin is comfortable and roomy and very well equipped. Perfect for those who need a a rugged but comfortable work vehicle.