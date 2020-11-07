Kia Sorento - 'A bold, stylish and capable SUV'

The SUV market is now a very competitive one indeed and that makes the task of gaining market share in this segment quite difficult for manufacturers.

The new Kia Sorento has many rivals so to sell it needs to be good and I can tell you it is!

The new Sorento range is currently available as a 7 seat model in two wheel drive and with a 2.2 litre diesel engine.

A plug in hybrid will follow in 2021. There are two trim levels K3 and K4 as on test here. Prices start at €51,599.

So has it any street cred?

The new Kia Sorento is a very good looking well proportioned SUV.

I really like the style which is both distinctive and bold in a classy sort of way. Kia have in my opinion one of the best looking SUV’s around.

What’s it like inside?

Kia seem to have put a lot of thought into the detail items, with some very handy storage bays and a comprehensive standard equipment list.

I really liked the overall design which has many interesting and visually appealing features.

It really makes for a most inviting interior! The new car really does feel top quality too with high-grade materials and trim in evidence throughout the car.

The K4 model tested is the top of the range and is really very well equipped. Highlights include, digital instruments which can be changed in style and incorporate a blindspot camera which is activated when you use the indicators.

Other nice touches are the panoramic glass roof, heated seats in both the front and the rear, USB ports positioned on the sides of the front seats, climate control switches in the rear for the third seat row, ambient lighting, two-tone leather upholstery, a 10.25 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple car play, Android Auto, power tailgate, 360 degree around view monitor, Bose sound system and so on. Suffice to say its superbly kitted out!

Needless to say with the last two rear seats in place there is less useful luggage space, (though more than in the previous model) but those seats are handy for the school run and fold or raise very easily.

Access to the 3rd row is easy too with the press of a button on the second row the last row quickly slides forward. The kids will love it!

What is under the bonnet?

Powered by a 2.2 litre CRDi diesel I was most impressed by the new Sorento’s performance. With a power out put of 202 PS and mated to a smooth 8-speed Auto gearbox the combination works very well.

Overall performance is really excellent while emissions remain low.

I found economy good too burning just 7.2 litres of diesel per 100km over my road test.

What's it like to drive?

The new Sorento rides and handles very well I found it to be a truly refined motorway cruiser with wind, road and engine noise all very well suppressed.

On a dirty wet day crossing the Wicklow mountains it really felt safe and secure even when pushed on.

It jusT felt perfectly composed at all times while exuding an air of luxury and quality I had not felt in the previous model.

Verdict

Its big, it looks great has bags of room inside, has superb build quality, comes very well equipped as standard, and boasts a full 7 year warranty.

In short the new Kia Sorento is one of the most impressive new SUV’s to hit our streets. The New Sorento K4 costs €56,499. Well worth a look!