New Opel Corsa-E crowned Best Small Care and wins Goldens Steering Wheel

The new Opel Corsa-e has claimed a Golden Steering Wheel 2020 award, one of the most important awards in the German automobile industry, defeating tough rivals in the Hyundai i20 and VW e-up, to take the first prize in the small car category.

The win represents the 18th time Opel has won a Golden Steering Wheel award and adds to a growing number of accolades its best-selling new Corsa has enjoyed since its launch in late 2019, including the Autobest Best Buy Car of Europe 2020 title.

The Golden Steering Wheel Awards are hosted by German car magazine Auto Bild and the national weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Readers are invited to vote for the best cars of the year, spanning eight categories.

Three finalists in these respective vehicle categories are then evaluated by an independent jury of automotive experts, on the DEKRA-Lausitzring racetrack, using criteria based on the Auto Bild test method. With a total of 3,221 points, the new Opel Corsa-e ultimately overcame strong competition from the Hyundai i20 in second and the VW e-Up in third, with an advantage of more than 140 and 430 points respectively.

Presented with the prize, Opel CEO, Michael Lohscheller said: “Opel is electric and our new Opel Corsa-e is the best proof.

It shows that an electric car today can be not only dynamic and practical, but also affordable for all. We are proud of the way the Corsa-e convinces everyone: our customers, the readers of Auto Bild and Bild am Sonntag, as well as the expert jury and celebrities.”

With 100kW (136hp) and 260Nm of torque from the first squeeze of the accelerator, the Corsa-e offers state-of-the-art electric mobility.

With a range of up to 337 km (WLTP), the agile five-seater is suitable for every-day use. Using 100kW DC, the 50kWh battery can be fast-charged to up to 80% in 30 minutes.

Available to order now for 211-registration, the all-electric Corsa-e is on available in SC and Elite trims and retails in Ireland from €26,854 and €30,133, respectively, effective January 2021 and inclusive of SEAI grant.

A low-cost finance rate of 2.9% is currently being promoted, together with 3 years’ free servicing.

Opel has also teamed up with Energia, Ireland’s leading independent energy provider, to offer a free home charger to new Opel electric vehicle customers.

Opel Ireland recently launched the Take Charge campaign. The exciting offer invites customers to register a new, all-electric Opel Corsa-e in January 2021 and if they are not happy after six months of emissions-free driving, Opel will exchange it for an equivalent priced petrol or diesel model.