Irish Rail is planning extension of carpark at Laois train station

An extended 99 space carpark is planned at a busy Laois train station where commuters often park on the roadside such is the shortage of spaces.

Irish Rail has announced its intention to apply to Laois County Council for permission to extend their carpark at Ballybrophy Train Station.

The appplication is also to widen the existing access road. The works are close to a protected structure.

There will also be a new bicycle shelter for 20 bikes, new footpaths, fencing, kerbing, safety barriers, drainagle, road markings, public lighting, a substation, CCTV, a ticketing machine and electric car charging points.

See full notice in the November 24 current issue of the Leinster Express newspaper.

The parking issue at Ballybrophy has been raised several times in the past by Laois councillors.

Back in 2016, Mr David Franks, Chief Executive of Irish Rail accepted that there are problems.

“I acknowledge that there is a congestion problem at Ballybrophy car park and that the overflow from the car park is accommodated on the road on the approach to the station. I can confirm that Ballybrophy station is identified as a potential project in the programme. It should however be noted that there has been very limited capital investment funding for station car parking in recent years,” he wrote four years ago.

This had been the response to a request for parking in 2016 by Cllr John King, who said “this is a major and ongoing problem. Householders are offering their own yards as car parks”.