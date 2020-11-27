Laois locals thanked for giving free parking to train users in their gardens

A very generous gesture by Laois residents who live beside a train station without enough parking spaces, has been publically acknowledged.

As news of the long requested carpark expansion by Irish Rail of Ballybrophy Train Station carpark in south Laois breaks this week - read about that plan here - a local councillor has described the great support up to now that homeowners give to train users without a parking space.

Cllr John King from Rathdowney had requested extra parking for the station back in 2016.

"I welcome the new proposals, this train station serves the hinterland of Rathdowney, Borris-in-Ossory, Errill and Clough and as far as Galmoy.

He described the parking situation at present.

"People were parking on both sides of the road and in private dwellings. Sal Cuddy gives her yard and her front to parkers, she would know a lot of the people. Sal and the other residents on the road have co-operated and I thank them for remaining calm," he said.

The residents had not charged either.

"It will be a change now for people as the new carpark will involve a charge," said Cllr John King.

He asked Iarnród Éireann to now return the goodwill shown by the residents and liaise with them on the new plan.

"There are just two things I would ask them to do. Please make the service drainage pipe larger to resolve drainage problems, and install traffic calming measures on the road," Cllr King said.

An application is to be lodged with Laois County Council to expand the capark from 25 to 99 spaces, with a e-car charging space, footpaths, lighting and bicycle parking.