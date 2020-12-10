Call for urgent traffic calming as death feared in busy Laois town

There will be a road fatality on a busy road in Laois, if urgent traffic calming measures are not installed, a local councillor says.

Harbour Street in Mountmellick, the approach road from Portarlington and Emo, is getting more heavy traffic every days says Cllr Paddy Bracken.

The R422 road is lined with houses and housing estates, and Cllr Bracken fears a person might be killed when crossing it.

He tabled a motion to the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District, asking Laois County council to install traffic calming.

"It's very necessary, its very urgent. I can see a fatality happening. It is one of the busiest roads in Mountmellick. The volume of traffic is huge and increasing every day, you can hardly cross the street. The speed it's coming at, it has to be controlled.

Cllr Bracken also welcomed the new pedestrian crossing that has been installed on the Portarlington road junction at Turley's pub.

The roads section has agreed to meet Cllr Bracken on site and propose a safety measure.