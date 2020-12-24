Bad bends on busy Coolrain to Mountrath road

Lorries, sand lorries and schoolbuses are all using a busy road from Mountrath with no room to pass in places says a local councillor.

Cllr Ollie Clooney said that the L5072 local road from Holy Cross, Mountrath to Coolrain needs to be surveyed by Laois County Council.

“This is a very busy road and there are a number of serious issues namely some very bad bends which are not signed,” he said.

“We have success in one place, but there is now an unbelievable amount of traffic. In places two lorries can’t pass. The council was there a while ago filling a little pothole and there were four lorries backed up waiting.

He adds that the crossroads Gorman’s Cross has no view on the approach road from Killenure.

“Coming down from Killenure turning left you can’t see a thing. The bank could be taken out, even a yard would make a difference,” he said.

He tabled a motion asking for the survey to the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District.

The reply from roads design engineer Farhan Nasiem is that they will meet Cllr Clooney on site and will do a survey to identify the issues he raised.