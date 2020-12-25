Heavy trucks causing damage to Slieve Bloom roads

An increase in jobs in the Slieve Blooms mountain area is also causing damage to roads, a local councillor says.

Cllr James Kelly has asked Laois County Council to prevent a road from collapsing into a residence, at Coolrain.

“This is all about heavy haulage trucks in a mountain area. One road goes to the Pike of Rushall, the other to Holy Cross. All this heavy traffic is good news in a way. It is creating employment and jobs.

However there is a danger that this heavy traffic could end up in her backyard. There could be a serious accident,” Cllr Kelly said.

He tabled a motion to the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District, requesting remedial works to prevent road collapse at Cissy Carroll’s residence, Shanderry, Windsor, Coolrain.

The reply is that maintenance crews will attend to the road in the coming weeks.