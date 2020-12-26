'Fierce bangs' on Mountrath Main Street preventing sleep

A damaged road on Main Street in Mountrath, Laois is causing “a fierce bang” every time someone drives on it, and stopping people from getting sleep, according to a local councillor.

Cllr James Kelly says the road at the entrance to a public car park is severely deteriorated, in a motion to Laois County Council.

“There is a spot before the entrance to the bank carpark, in a serious state of disrepair. There is a fierce bang off it it a driver hits the wrong spot. People in front rooms are hit with these bangs. People can’t get their night’s sleep, I urge you to repair it as soon as possible,” he said.

He tabled his motion at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District. He said that the damaged patch is 20 metres by five metres.

A major job is waiting on funding, District engineer Edmond Kenny said.

“Laois County Council recently made an application to the Department of Transportation for funding to be made available in 2021 to upgrade the road surface on Main Street, Mountrath. In the interim maintenance crews will attend to this road in the coming weeks,” he said.

Cllr John King who seconded the motion, added that noisy manholes are another issue in Mountrath.

“I know a person who sold their house because they couldn’t accept the noise. The sewerage covers are grand for a few years then they start to get loose,” he said.