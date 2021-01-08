Learner permit drivers must be accompanied by a qualified driver, warn Gardaí

It is now exactly two years since the introduction of the Clancy Amendment to improve safety on our roads by providing An Garda Síochána with an additional power to seize vehicles from Learner drivers who were driving a vehicle without being accompanied by a qualified driver.

Since the introduction of the Clancy Amendment on the 22nd December 2018 over 5,500 (5,827) vehicles have been seized from unaccompanied learner drivers.

In total, over 12,500 (12,616) fixed charge notices have been issued to Learner Permit drivers for driving unaccompanied by a qualified driver over the same period.

Chief Superintendent Ray Mc Mahon Garda National Roads Policing Bureau speaking In Garda headquarters said, "We cannot emphasise enough the importance of complying with this legislation. MPVs in inexperienced or unlicensed hands have the potential to severely or even fatally injure someone.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to enforce legislation that will improve road safety for all. Under the ‘Clancy Provision’ Learner or unlicensed drivers who choose to ignore this legislation will have their car seized and owners who allow their vehicle to be used will now face prosecution”.