Ford Mustang Mach-E ready to accelerate zero-emission driving thrills

The all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E – the first production Ford ever developed from the ground-up to deliver pure-electric, zero-emission driving – is arriving for customers in Europe from early 2021 (scheduled to arrive in Ireland end of quarter two 2021).

Mustang Mach-E introduces the freedom, performance and iconic character of the world’s best-selling sports car to all-electric vehicle customers. Powered by a responsive, energy-efficient, battery-electric drivetrain, the first-ever SUV member of the Mustang family is offered with a choice of single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive performance that can deliver super-car-comparable 0-100 km/h acceleration in as little as 3.7 seconds.

Standard- and extended-range battery options eliminate range anxiety – offering up to 610 km WLTP pure-electric driving range 2 between charges for worry-free ownership and peace-of-mind.

Mustang Mach-E also breaks new ground with Ford’s most sophisticated comfort, convenience and driver assistance technology offering ever. Next-generation SYNC learns from driver behaviours to make time-saving recommendations. 3 Phone As A Key 4 enables keyfob-free entry by recognising the owner’s smart phone. Intelligent Range can more accurately calculate driving range using cloud-connectivity. 5 In addition, Ford’s latest assisted driving, parking and accident-avoidance technologies 6 deliver a truly intuitive, stress-reducing driving experience.

Every Mustang Mach‑E will offer Whisper, Active and Untamed drive modes that match driving dynamics and sensory experiences to the driver’s mood. The coupe-silhouetted, five-seat SUV will also get better over time using Over-the-Air Updates.

“The Mustang Mach-E is one of the most exciting vehicles Ford has ever introduced,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “This purpose-built all-electric vehicle is unique, unmistakably a Mustang, and with a leading-edge 610 km range is coming at exactly the right time for customers in Europe.”

Electrifying performance

Mustang Mach-E’s all-new platform has been developed by Ford Team Edison to take full advantage of the performance-enhancing weight distribution and torque delivery of an all-electric powertrain.

Whether equipped with 288-cell, 68 kWh (useable) standard-range or 376-cell, 88 kWh (useable) extended-range variant, the lithium-ion battery is located centrally between the axles and beneath the floor for a low centre of gravity that supports sporty Mustang dynamics.

The high-performance batteries – tested at temperatures as extreme as minus 40 degrees Celsius – are secured inside a waterproof case surrounded by crash absorption protection. An advanced active liquid heating and cooling system regulates battery temperatures for optimised performance in extreme weather, improved charging times and sustained high-speed driving.

Battery power is transferred to an all-new, oil-cooled, rear-mounted AC motor to drive the rear wheels, and an additional front-mounted motor for models equipped with the all-wheel drive system. The permanent magnet, synchronous rear motor enables peak torque in 0.5 seconds for ultimate responsiveness:

Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel drive delivers 269 PS with standard-range battery, 294 PS with extended-range battery and 430 Nm of torque for 0-100 km/h acceleration from 6.1 to 6.2 seconds

Mustang Mach-E all-wheel drive delivers 269 PS with standard-range battery, 351 PS with extended-range battery and 580 Nm of torque for 0-100 km/h acceleration from 5.1 to 5.6 seconds

Mustang Mach-E First Edition features all-wheel drive and extended-range battery as standard for 351 PS, 580 Nm of torque and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.1 seconds .

Mustang Mach-E GT features all-wheel drive and extended-range battery as standard for 487 PS, 860 Nm of torque and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 3.7 seconds 1

The available all-wheel drive system applies torque independently to the front and rear wheels for improved acceleration and handling – delivering the quintessential Mustang feel. Unique settings for shock absorbers, springs, anti-roll bars, steering and powertrain have been tailored for Europe’s typically narrower, more twisty roads and higher speed limits.

“Mustang Mach-E’s balanced and responsive all-electric platform meant we could tailor the fun-to-drive experience whether on Norway’s twisty Trollstigen mountain road, high-speed German autobahn or bumpy British B-road,” said Geert Van Noyen, manager, Vehicle Dynamics, Ford of Europe.

The energy-efficient powertrains deliver up to 610 km pure-electric WLTP driving range for Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel drive, and up to 540 km for Mustang Mach-E all-wheel drive and First Edition.

An Intelligent Range feature helps send range anxiety to the history books by more accurately estimating remaining driving range based on past driver behaviour and forecasted weather conditions – even taking advantage of cloud-connectivity to predict how much energy will be used in future driving. Crowdsourced data from other connected Ford electric vehicle customers who choose to share information can improve estimates considerably.

Recharging is fast and simple. Ford is offering Mustang Mach-E customers an optional Ford Connected Wallbox to make charging from home faster, smarter and more convenient. Available in 7.4 kW and 11 kW versions, the wall-mounted charger can top up the Mustang Mach-E battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 6 hours.

Mustang Mach-E customers will also receive as standard two charging cables to keep them driving wherever their journey leads. The 6-metre Ford Public Charge Cable is compatible with the common charging standard in Europe, enabling customers to easily connect to AC chargers. 8 The 6.7-metre Universal Home Charge Cord enables connection to standard domestic and 32 A blue industrial sockets for higher speed charging even without a Ford Connected Wallbox.

DC fast-charging compatibility is also standard. Charging with up to 150 kW using an IONITY charger, Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel drive with extended-range battery will add an average of 119 km (73 miles) driving range within approximately 10 minutes of charging. 9

Mustang Mach-E all-wheel drive with extended-range battery and First Edition models will add an average of 107 km (66 miles) of charge within approximately 10 minutes. 9 Both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive extended-range battery configurations will achieve a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in 45 minutes.

Mustang Mach-E also offers 1 Pedal Drive capability that helps return more kinetic energy to the battery, for greater efficiency. Acceleration and deceleration are controlled through pressing or lifting-off the accelerator pedal respectively – for the authentic all-electric driving experience. The brake pedal remains active for situations where greater braking power is required.

Seamlessly integrated technology

Mustang Mach-E uses advanced technologies to deliver the most comfortable and confidence-inspiring Ford ownership experience yet.

Next-generation SYNC debuts, 3 enabling more than 80 vehicle settings to be customised – from cabin temperature and seat position to ambient lighting – for a highly personalised in-car experience. Machine learning helps better understand drivers’ habits over time, learning from each drivers’ routines to make the right navigation and communication suggestions at the right time, enabling drivers to concentrate on the road.

Advanced conversational speech recognition understands natural, everyday speech in 15 European languages to control everything from entertainment and navigation features to cabin environment and phone calls.

To provide the best responses to commands and questions, the system complements on‑board intelligence with results from internet searches – enabled by the standard FordPass Connect modem.

“We’ve worked obsessively to make sure that owning a Mustang Mach-E is the most personal, most connected driving experience achievable,” said Jan Schroll, connectivity manager, Ford of Europe.

“The next-generation SYNC is the smartest version yet and will continue to get smarter the longer you own your car. It is designed to know what you need – and when you need it – so you can just sit back and enjoy the drive.”

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both pre-installed at no extra cost and with cable-free connectivity.

A 15.5-inch full HD touch display features a simplified interface to deliver information in an organised, easily digestible way, controlled using pinch, zoom and rotate touch controls, while the signature dial at the bottom of the screen makes for quick and tactile adjustment of the volume for music or conference calls. Connectivity is further enhanced with SYNC AppLink, with supported apps such as what3words, Waze and Webex delivering deeper integration between vehicle and smartphone. A wireless charging pad for smartphones also comes as standard.

Next-generation SYNC also boosts driver confidence with connected navigation. 3 Real-time and predictive traffic information is provided by location specialists TomTom, while in-vehicle and in-cloud routing provided by Garmin ensures drivers are always offered the most efficient routes to their destination. 11 Journeys can be pre-planned with itineraries pushed from the FordPass app 12 to the car. Next-gen SYNC can also independently advise drivers where and when to charge during journeys, as well as providing access to real-time charging station availability and pricing.

Getting in and starting the vehicle is easy and effortless with Phone As A Key technology, 4 which also makes its Ford debut in Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the doors and allowing them to start driving without getting their phones out of their pockets or using a key fob.

A backup code can be entered into a keypad on the B-pillar to unlock the vehicle, and a separate code into the centre touchscreen to start and drive the vehicle, in the event a phone battery dies.

Mustang Mach-E can also apply individual drivers preferred vehicle settings before they enter by identifying smartphones and keyfobs as they approach. Available hands-free tailgate technology also simplifies access, enabling the rear hatch to be open with a simple kicking motion under the rear bumper when arriving at the vehicle with arms full.

On the road, drivers can easily match their driving experience to their mood using selectable drive modes. Whisper, Active and Untamed modes are each designed to immerse the driver in the moment by altering what they see, hear and feel from behind the wheel.

Active mode balances the quiet serenity of an all-electric vehicle with fun-to-drive, thrilling Mustang performance, making it the perfect choice for the everyday drive. Soft blue lighting infuses the cabin while the dynamic cluster displays an EcoMode to help maximise energy efficiency.

When drivers really want to amp up the excitement they can switch to Untamed. This unleashes the full potential of the Mustang Mach-E; sharpening the steering, enhancing the throttle response and even giving the driver the feel of downshifting on deceleration. Matched to the performance is a boosted interior sound, sporty orange lighting, and dynamic sense lines on the driver display that reflect the acceleration and cornering forces being experienced.

Activating lighter steering controls, a gentler accelerator response and the quietest ambience inside the cockpit, Whisper mode is the most relaxing way to enjoy Mustang Mach-E. Whisper mode also optimises Brake Traction Control 6 that helps maintain grip on wet and slippery surfaces, to make driving even less demanding.

“Mustang Mach-E gave us the opportunity to really tailor the driving experience and give the driver exactly what they want from their vehicle depending on how they feel that day. The vehicle becomes a companion that responds to you,” said Matthias Tonn, Mustang Mach-E chief programme engineer for Europe. “Individual changes between each Drive Mode are subtle, but the overall effect can transform the driving experience in Mustang, exactly when you want it to.”

An advanced suite of available driver assistance technologies also makes driving less demanding, helping drivers enjoy every journey to the fullest. Technologies include:

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centring, 6 which automatically maintains a comfortable distance from vehicles ahead and helps keep the vehicle centred in its lane. The system can bring the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic and automatically pull away again

Active Park Assist 2.0, 6 which enables fully-automated manoeuvres into parallel and perpendicular parking spaces simply by holding down a button

Pre-Collision Assist with Auto Emergency Braking, 6 which can detect pedestrians and cyclists in or near the road ahead, or who may cross the vehicle’s path, and can automatically apply the brakes if it detects a potential collision and the driver does not respond to warnings

Lane-Keeping System with Blind Spot Assist, 6 which monitors the driver’s blind spot for vehicles approaching from behind, and can apply counter-steering to warn the driver and discourage a lane change manoeuvre if a potential collision is detected.

A new way to look at – and experience – Mustang

From the outside, the Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognisable as a Mustang with signature elements such as its long, powerful hood, rear-haunch design, aggressive headlights and trademark tri-bar taillamps.

Inside, Ford engineers and designers were able to create a vehicle that’s not only true to Mustang but also maximises SUV space for five passengers and luggage, supported by Ford’s new all-electric architecture that places batteries inside the underbody.

Load space behind the rear seats of 402 litres and behind the front seats of 1,420 litres is complemented by a front trunk storage unit made possible by the absence of a combustion engine under the bonnet. Providing an additional 81 litres of storage space the front trunk is also drainable, making it a convenient space to store wet or muddy sports clothing, hiking boots or beach gear after an adventure. 13

Throughout the interior, Mustang Mach-E represents a fusion of sleek, modern design and smart functionality. An available premium B&O Sound System includes speakers seamlessly integrated across the front, floating above the air vents like a sound bar – a feature that has already earned an iF DESIGN AWARD 2020. 14 Traditional Mustang design cues like the double-cowl instrument panel also feature.

Even the available panorama fixed-glass roof has a secret: a special glass coating with infrared protection helps the interior stay cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. In addition, an inner layer between the glass helps protect against ultraviolet rays.

To truly make Mustang Mach-E feel like their own from the very start, owners will be able to pre-configure their new vehicle ahead of delivery using the new Remote Vehicle Setup feature. Owners simply create a personalised profile to save their favourite settings and frequent locations such as their place of work or a supermarket, and – for added peace-of-mind – identify nearby charging stations.

Setup can be done online or using the FordPass app 12 to customise vehicle settings such as daily departure times, preferred cabin comfort settings and battery charge levels, among other options. Mustang Mach-E drive modes also can be personalised.

The personalisation profile is stored in the cloud, so when the owner picks up the keys and first pairs their smartphone with their Mach-E, all settings are pushed to their vehicle – no more frustrating first-time setups, drivers can just get in and go. Future over-the-air updates will also allow for personalisation of radio presets prior to delivery.

“We are taking full advantage of connectivity. Our customers can now set up their car even before taking delivery. Through FordPass they can remotely programme their key destinations, choose their preferred drive mode and much more,” de Waard said.

Over-the-air updates can also continuously improve the car over its life without leaving home and without requiring owners to wait while a software update takes place.

Many updates can be completed in under two minutes and some installations will be virtually invisible to customers, who can select a regular time – such as the middle of the night – for updates while their car is parked. 15 Nearly all Mach-E computer modules can be updated wirelessly, meaning Ford can deliver performance enhancements and entirely new features that might not exist when customers first take delivery of their vehicles.

Comprehensive charging ecosystem

Mustang Mach-E will be supported by an industry-leading ecosystem delivering seamless, integrated access to charging across Europe – for complete peace-of-mind on the move.

Customers placing an order this year and into 2021 will receive five years of free access 5 to the FordPass Charging Network – one of the largest networks of public charging stations in Europe – that now includes more than 155,000 charge stations.

In partnership with NewMotion, Ford customers will be able to use the FordPass app to effortlessly locate, navigate to, pay for and monitor charging at locations across 21 countries – initiating and paying for services from a single account for a simplified ownership experience.

Mach-E customers will also receive one year of free access 5 to the IONITY fast-charging network that has now established more than 300 charging stations en route to a targeted 400 by the end of this year. Ford is a founder member and shareholder in the IONITY consortium – delivering high-power charging stations along motorway routes and at key European locations.