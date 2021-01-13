BREAKING: Fallen tree has blocked road in Laois town

A fallen tree has completely blocked a road in a Laois town, this morning Wednesday January 13.

The mature tree is blocking the Acragar road, yards from a montessori school.

The busy road leads to the Ridge road to Portlaoise.

This photo was taken by Lauren Scott from Mountmellick, this morning at 9.16pm.

"I just live a house down from it. We all heard the bang and all the neighbours ran out to see we thought it was a crash at first as there as been many crashes on that road. We were all shocked by it, with all the storms and it never budged a bit," she told the Leinster Express.

Cllr Paddy Bracken has confirmed to the Leinster Express that a Mountmellick Fire Station crew is now working to clear the tree from the road.