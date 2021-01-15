Road near Laois border closed due to overturned lorry

A road in Offaly near the Laois border is closed this morning due to an overturned grain lorry.

Laois Offaly Gardaí gave a notice on the closure.

Offaly Traffic: R442 is closed between Bracknagh and Clonbullogue, Co Offaly. There is an overturned grain lorry on the... Posted by Garda Síochána Laois Offaly on Friday, January 15, 2021

Offaly County Council has said that the R442-1 road between Clonbullogue and Bracknagh, near Portarlington, is closed until further notice due to incident with overturned lorry.