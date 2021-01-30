Parents afraid to let children use Laois school pedestrian crossing

Drivers are “ignoring” a level pedestrian crossing at a rural Laois school and driving straight through it, according to a local councillor.

Ballyroan's primary school, Scoil Eoil Phoil Naofa needs a raised crossing to force drivers to slow down, says Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

“I’ve got queries on this from parents. Some people are ignoring it. It should be raised. Parents aren’t allowing their children to use it,” she said.

She tabled a motion to the January meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, requesting Laois County Counci to make the crossing safe.

The council’s senior engineer for the district is Wes Wilkinson.

“I will make myself available to meet with Councillor Fitzgerald on site to examine the specific issues at Ballyroan Primary School and then liaise with the Road Design to review this location and apply for funding,” he said.