SEAT Ireland celebrates successful 2020

2020 was a challenging year for the automotive industry with new car sales down 25% on 2019 due to the impact of Covid-19.

However, SEAT Ireland performed remarkably well in continuing the success of 2019, with a record market share of 3.9% in 2020, up 0.4% percentage points on 2019.

Despite the difficulties of 2020, SEAT Ireland increased its market share with the brand’s SUV range accounting for 69% of the sales volume.

The award-winning SEAT Arona was the number one selling model of 2020 representing 30% of sales for the brand.

Significant milestones for SEAT Ireland in 2020 included the launch of the all-new award winning SEAT Leon.

The fourth-generation model was launched with traditional TSI and TDI engines as well as the new addition of a mild hybrid electric vehicle engine (eTSI) and a plug-in hybrid engine both first for the brand.

The launch was met with positive reviews and awards including the European accolade of “Best Buy Car of Europe 2021” awarded by AUTOBEST.

The all-new SEAT Leon was also awarded a five-star safety rating from testing organisation Euro NCAP, this is testament to the work completed during the model’s development to create a car that is one of the safest vehicles on the market.

Commenting on the success of 2020, SEAT Ireland Brand Director, Niall Phillips said;

“We are incredibly proud of the results we achieved at SEAT Ireland for 2020.

“Last year was a challenging one for the automotive industry globally and locally but with the strength and professionalism of our fantastic dealers and the unwavering determination of my team in SEAT Ireland we are delighted to have continued to grow our market share in Ireland.

“ I want to thank our teams across the country in our retailers and in SEAT Ireland for their hard work and dedication in what was a very difficult year, as well as our customers for their continued loyalty and support throughout 2020.

“We are still optimistic for 2021 which will be another exciting year for the brand as it continues its remarkable growth.”

SEAT services to continue in January

SEAT Ireland will continue to provide vital services to customers throughout January with rigorous safety protocols in place to ensure staff and customers are kept safe.

The SEAT Ireland website will provide services virtually including car configuration, live chat function, aftersales services and financial services.

SEAT workshops across the country will remain open so customers can still have repair work and services carried out as normal. Customers can book services online at SEAT.ie or through their local dealership directly by phone.

Free Sanitisation Deep Clean

All cars that avail of a SEAT service, warranty or maintenance check throughout January will receive a complimentary Sanity System deep clean.

The cleaning system will provide customers with confidence and peace of mind when leaving vehicles in for essential repairs and services with Sanity Systems killing more than 99% of germs and bacteria present in the cockpit and air conditioning system in cars.

Any used car sales throughout January will also receive a free Sanity System deep clean.

Used Vehicle Locator Online Reservation Service

SEAT Ireland’s Used Vehicle Locator makes finding the perfect SEAT vehicle from dealers nationwide an easy process.

This is beneficial for those who need to buy a used car during the current restrictions as customers can now avail of our new service that allows them reserve a used car online by paying a refundable €99 deposit.

The selected dealer will then contact the customer to complete the sales process. For further information log onto www.seatusedcars.ie

Click and Deliver

Any customers who had already ordered their new SEAT can still collect their new car via “click and collect”.

For any new customer orders going forward, dealerships continue to operate allowing customers to configure and order their new online by contacting the dealer and the dealer will be more than happy to deliver the car to their home through the “click and deliver” service.

Apply for Finance Online

This new service allows customers to apply for finance for their new 211 SEAT, thus reducing the face to face interaction.

Once the customer fills in the online finance application form the application is sent directly to SEAT Financial Servic