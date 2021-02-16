Repairs wanted on road leading to Abbeyleix in Laois

Road repairs may toke place on a regional road leading to the heritage town of Abbeyleix in Laois this year.

The R425 road between Abbeyleix and Ballyroan in Laois is to be considered for repairs this year by Laois County Council.

The decision follows a motion tabled by Cllr Mary Sweeney who is from Ballyroan, made to the January meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.