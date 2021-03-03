Roadworks starting in Portlaoise and Portarlington town centres

Roadworks will start in Portlaoise and Portarlington town centres within days.

The works were planned after Level 5 restrictions eased somewhat, but have now been classed as essential and so can start.

In Portlaoise the work is on Bull Lane where the cobbled surface will be removed and a new surface placed, as well as replacement of bollards. An access footpath will be available.

In Portarlington the Main Street is getting new footpaths and the under-grounding of overhead electricity lines from Bank of Ireland to the Square.

Both of these projects are now set to start next Monday, March 8.

A third project will begin immediately.

The road surfacing and installation of streetlights at J17 National Enterprise Park at Togher in Portlaoise starts on March 3.

Laois County Council today announced the start date of the three projects.

"Laois County Council notes ongoing public health guidelines including the suspension of construction, with limited exceptions. One of the exceptions relevant to local authorities includes the ‘repair, maintenance and construction of critical transport infrastructure.’ In addition ‘the control and critical maintenance of the transport infrastructure network (including roads)’ is designated as an essential service.

"Taking the above into account together with other pressing and urgent economic and social considerations, Laois County Council will commence the following roadworks in the coming days/weeks;

J17 National Enterprise Park Surfacing and Public Lighting, Portlaoise (Wednesday 3rd March, 2021),

Bull Lane Rehabilitation Scheme, Portlaoise (Monday 8th March, 2021).

Main Street Rehabilitation Scheme, Portarlington (Monday 8th March, 2021).



All Laois County Council construction works related to the 2021 Roadworks Programme remain suspended. Only selected NTA/TII funded road schemes, essential emergency maintenance, winter maintenance and/or road safety repairs are being provided at this time, to be reviewed following further public health advices in early April 2021.