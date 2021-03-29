Extra parking spaces requested for growing rural Laois school

A rural school in the growing area of east Laois needs more parking spaces for parents.

The school is to be considered for extra parking spaces by Laois County Council.

Rath National School in Ballybrittas has “become a lot bigger,” says Cllr Paschal McEvoy.

He is asking the council to meet with Rath School management to assess car parking facilities at the school.

“They need parking,” he said, tabling a motion to the March meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

Area engineer Philip McVeigh agreed to the meeting.

“Laois County Council would be very pleased to meet with the school management to review the parking facilities at the school,” he said.