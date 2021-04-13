Four months of roadworks starts on busy road in Portlaoise

The main N80 Stradbally road into Portlaoise is about to be partially closed off, for the next four months, for a huge €2 million reconstruction job.

The roadworks may add to the queues of school traffic, starting on the week that thousands of children return to school nearby on the Portlaoise Southern Circular Route, where traffic will be diverted.

Laois County Council has today advised the public that this Thursday April 15 the works will start on the N80 Ballymacken Road Reconstruction Scheme.

"The Scheme involves the reconstruction and resurfacing of approximately 4km of the N80 National Secondary Road, from St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Portlaoise Town to the Ballymacken Industrial Estate. The project is funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland," they say.

The job is expected to take about 15 weeks, bringing it up to the end of July. The work will start at 7am and end at 7pm each day.

"Kilsaran Road Surfacing and Contracting are the main contractors and the works will take approximately 15 weeks to complete. The works will be undertaken in phases and carried out between the hours of 7:00am – 7.00pm."

They say that one way traffic lane will be aimed for, with traffic diversions around the town.

"Various temporary traffic management arrangements will be in place for the duration of the works with a particular focus on local, one-way traffic systems. In general outbound vehicular traffic will continue to use the N80 whereas inbound traffic will be diverted via the Portlaoise Southern Circular Road and other suitable routes. As works progress interim traffic management plans will be available on the Laois County Council website. Alternative routes will be fully sign posted.

"Local access will be retained but there may be interim interruptions," Laois County Council warns.

Pedestrians will be able to walk along the road.